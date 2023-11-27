Cleopatra Hospital Company’s consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company increased by 25.9% year-on-year (YoY) during the first nine months of 2023 to EGP 310.959 million from EGP 246.932 million, as per the company’s financial statement on November 26th.

Revenues grew to EGP 2.532 billion in the nine-month period from EGP 1.872 billion over the same period of 2022.

The firm earned EGP 195.263 million in standalone net profits after tax in the January-November period of 2023, up from EGP 167.380 million in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Meanwhile, standalone revenues climbed to EGP 1.02 billion from EGP 780.185 million.

