Arab Finance: China Energy Engineering Corporation is seeking to invest $1 billion in Egypt over the next five years, according to a statement.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in China, Zhen Ni, Chairman of China Energy Engineering Corp, unveiled the company’s plans to invest in seawater desalination projects in Egypt.

Zhen noted that China Energy’s investments align with its efforts to boost green development and cut carbon emissions. Therefore, he proposed cooperation in the fields of water desalination, renewable energy, and energy storage, enabling Egypt to become a hub for the company's operations in the region.

On his part, Madbouly affirmed that the government plans to produce 42% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030. The state also intends to store energy.

The Prime Minister expressed his hope that the company would help Egypt localize renewable energy components, especially with its demand ranging between 5 and 6 gigawatts (GW) annually. This is, along with the demand for energy exports to Europe, which is a priority for Egypt.

Egypt can provide China Energy with the necessary incentives and facilities to implement its projects, Madbouly stressed.

He noted that the Egyptian state aims to produce 10 million cubic meters of desalinated water per day over the next five years, compared to a current daily production capacity of 1.4 million cubic meters. It also aims to expand production of desalinated water to 30 million cubic meters per day in the future.

The Chinese company has implemented 14 projects since it began operating in Egypt in 2009. It has relocated its regional headquarters (HQ) to Cairo, reflecting its strong confidence in the Egyptian market.

