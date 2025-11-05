The Egyptian capital, Cairo, will host on Monday the Egypt-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Trade and Investment Forum under the theme “A Roadmap to Strengthening Egyptian-Gulf Economic Cooperation”.

The two-day forum will bring toghther the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states to strengthen economic cooperation and expand investment partnerships.

The event is part of ongoing efforts to promote economic integration between Egypt and the Gulf countries, enhance shared development goals, and attract high-value investments.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the forum aims to highlight promising investment opportunities in the Egyptian market and explore avenues of cooperation with GCC countries, particularly in renewable and clean energy, industry, infrastructure, logistics, tourism, agriculture, digital economy, education, and healthcare. The event will also showcase incentives and facilities available to investors.

The forum will feature panel discussions, B2B meetings between business communities, B2G sessions between companies and government entities, and an investment exhibition.