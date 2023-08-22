Cairo Airport Company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the US-based technology solutions provider Pangiam to design and build terminal building (4) and revamp Cairo International Airport to be a smart airport, Ministry of Civil Aviation stated on August 21st.

The MoU covers conducting a comprehensive study of the airport, developing its infrastructure, and turning it into a smart airport in compliance with the latest technologies and international standards.

The Egyptian firm has signed another MoU with a consortium of several architecture, design, and financial international advisory companies led by Pangiam and the US-based infrastructure consulting firm AECOM.

