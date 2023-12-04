The Egyptian cabinet has reviewed the offer submitted by the power developer Benchmark Power International (BPI) to implement a green ammonia production project in the Gulf of Suez with expected investments of around $1 billion, as per a statement.

The project aims to establish a 400-megawatt (MW) power analyzer, which is fully run on renewable energy, to produce 183 tons of green hydrogen and 1,000 tons of green ammonia daily.

Moreover, the project will also cover building a water desalination plant.

