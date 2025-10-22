Arab Finance: The European Union (EU) and Egypt will hold their first summit in Brussels on October 22nd, as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations, as per a statement.

President of the European Council António Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will represent the EU, while President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi will represent Egypt.

The first-ever EU-Egypt summit will focus on implementing the EU-Egypt Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership, with discussions aimed at enhancing political and economic cooperation to support mutual stability, peace, and development.

Leaders will also discuss current international issues, including the situation in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, multilateral cooperation, trade, migration, and security.

The meeting will conclude with an informal dinner, to which EU heads of state or government have been invited.