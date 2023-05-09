The digital solutions provider Benya Group has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the UAE-based wholesale data center provider Khazna Data Centers to build a 25-megawatt (MW) hyperscale data center at Maadi Technology Park with $250 million in investments, the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) stated on May 5th.

As the first of its kind in Egypt in terms of capacity and area, the project will be built on a 40,000-square meter area to cover the business of large-scale data centers in Egypt and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The project comes within the framework of the country’s plan to localize information technology and data centers industries amid the ongoing development in Egypt’s infrastructure sector, GAFI’s CEO Hossam Heiba said.

The deal would also boost Benya Group’s access to the hyperscale data center construction sector, said Ahmed Mekky, Chairman and CEO of Benya Group.

