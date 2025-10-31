Arab Finance: Basata Financial Holding, a leading investor in Egypt’s non-banking financing service sector, entered into a strategic partnership with Edge Holding for Investments to boost financial inclusion in Egypt, according to a press release.

Through a capital increase, Edge Holding will acquire a 30% equity stake in Basata Microfinance and assume management responsibilities to support the company’s expansion and operational scaling.

This partnership supports the two companies’ objective to promote financial inclusion and secure advanced financial solutions to underserved individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Egypt.

Under the agreement, Basata Financial Holding and Edge Holding will join forces to expand Basata Microfinance’s reach across Egypt, improve operations and governance, while integrating digital financial services.

They will also create synergies with sister companies like Basata Pay to streamline payments and customer experience, unlocking new cross-platform financial solutions

Aladdin Saba, Chairman of Basata Financial Holding, commented: “By combining Basata’s deep market experience with Edge’s strategic capabilities, we are well-positioned to accelerate inclusive growth, foster innovation, and contribute meaningfully to Egypt’s economic development.”

For his part, Amir Kirrolos, CEO of Edge Holding for Investments, said: "We look forward to working closely with Basata to scale its reach and impact. This investment is a natural extension of our mission to build a robust and inclusive financial ecosystem."

It is worth highlighting that Basata is a joint venture (JV) between MM Group for Industry and International Trade (MTI) and B Investments Holding.

Last April, the JV launched a Basata Card in partnership with Connect Money to offer safe and easy financial services for both individuals and merchants.

