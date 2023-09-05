Banque Misr signed a cooperation agreement with Tatweer Misr to provide e-payment solutions within the company’s smart cities, according to a statement on September 4th.

The bank will provide its services to customers in six of Tatweer Misr’s affiliated projects in Cairo, Ain Sokhna, the Red Sea, and the North Coast.

Vice Chairman of Banque Misr Akef El-Maghraby said that this partnership comes within the framework of the bank’s strategy towards leading the future of digital payments.

