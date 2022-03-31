ArabFinance: Banque du Caire (BDC) (BQDC) has officially joined the United Nations Environment Program Finance Initiative (UNEP FI), according to an emailed press release.

This move aims at encouraging sustainable banking practices and reinforcing the concept of environmental and social risks management.

The bank takes into consideration all necessary requirements that are consistent with the initiative’s principles of responsible banking.

BDC previously issued the sustainability reports for 2019 and 2020 within the framework of the Global Reporting Initiative.

BDC, the 99.9%-owned by Egypt's second-largest state-owned bank Banque Misr, is the sixth-largest bank in Egypt in terms of total assets, acquiring a 3% market share in system-wide loans and deposits.

The bank also has the third-biggest customer base, with over 3 million customers.

