Aspire Capital Holding for Financial Investments reported a 50.5% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest in 2022, reaching EGP 22.38 million, compared to EGP 45.23 million, according to the firm’s financial statement on April 3rd.

Revenues went up to EGP 176.94 million last year from EGP 142.87 million in the year before.

Standalone net profits after tax registered EGP 10.76 million in 2022, versus EGP 1.06 million in net losses in 2021.

Meanwhile, standalone revenues surged 70.3% year on year to EGP 69.73 million from EGP 40.95 million.

