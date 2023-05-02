Al Arafa for Investment and Consultancies (AIVC) has achieved a consolidated profit attributable to the holding company’s shareholders of $11.316 million during the financial year ended January 31st 2023, versus net losses of $5.474 million a year earlier, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 1st.

On the other hand, the company has incurred a standalone net loss of $4.167 million in the financial year ended January 31st, compared to a net profit of $545,053 in the year before.

Arafa is an Egypt-based holding company engaged in financial and management consulting, and investment activities. The company is organized into three business segments; retail, apparel and tailoring, and textiles. It operates through managing and administrating its subsidiaries and affiliated companies.

