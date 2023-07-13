Arab Developers Holding (ARAB) has signed a contract with the leading renewable energy provider Infinity to establish electric vehicles (EVs) charging stations at all its projects, the real estate developer announced on July 12th.

This move comes as part of Arab Developers’ strategy for sustainable development and dependence on sources of renewable energy.

As per the signed contract, the company aims to contribute to protecting the environment as well as to reducing carbon emissions by providing high-quality services at its projects.

This is also aligned with the direction towards boosting Egypt’s share of real estate exports through meeting the demand of foreigners seeking to reside in smart and eco-friendly projects.

