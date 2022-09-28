Amazon Egypt is planning to boost investments in Egypt and is seeking to promote knowledge share and exchange of expertise, General Manager of Amazon Egypt Omar Elsahy announced in a meeting with Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait on September 26th.

The technology company is also seeking to provide exceptional opportunities to customers in Egypt through a unique shopping experience in terms of competitive prices, a wide range of options, and rapid delivery services, Elsahy highlighted.

Moreover, he noted that the company has helped in offering job opportunities in more than 40 fields, adding that the company’s network in Egypt will reach 23 delivery stations by the end of 2022.

For his part, Maait said that Egypt is committed to localizing global technology expertise within the framework of the digital transformation strategy amid the unprecedented challenges faced by the global economy.

