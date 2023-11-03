Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company (ALCN) posted a 46.44% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit after tax during the three months that ended on September 30th, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 2nd.

The company’s net profit after tax surged to EGP 979.973 million in July-September from EGP 669.201 million the year before.

Sales jumped 29.53% YoY to EGP 1.102 billion in three months to September 30th from EGP 851.457 million a year earlier.

Alexandria Container is an Egypt-based company that specializes in containers and cargo handling in Egyptian ports.

