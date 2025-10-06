Arab Finance: Al Baraka Bank Egypt intends to acquire a majority stake in Al Tawfeek Leasing Company through a mandatory tender offer (MTO), the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) announced.

The EGX-listed lender plans to raise its ownership in Al Tawfeek to 7.62% to up to 90%, with a minimum acceptance threshold of 51%.

The transaction will be executed through a share swap, which will be set by a financial advisor.

