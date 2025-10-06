Arab Finance: The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB Egypt) approved increasing the issued and paid-up capital to EGP 15 billion from EGP 12 billion, according to a bourse filing.

The EGX-listed lender will raise its capital by EGP 3 billion, distributed over 300 million shares, with a nominal value of EGP 0.10 per share.

The consolidated net profits after tax attributable to the shareholders of ADIB Egypt hit EGP 6.225 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, up 36.10% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 4.574 billion.

