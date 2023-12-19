Acrow Misr for Scaffolding and Formwork’s (ACRO) consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interests jumped by 258.3% year on year (YoY) in the first nine months of 2023 to EGP 341.283 million, compared to EGP 95.24 million, according to the company’s financial statements sent to the Egyptian Exchange on December 18th.

As for the standalone business, the company earned net profits after tax of EGP 253.171 million in the January-September period, up from EGP 80.628 million during the same period of last year.

Established in 1977 and listed on EGX in 1982, Acrow Misr operates within the capital goods sector, focusing on construction and engineering.

