Egypt’s trade deficit reached $3.74bn during May 2023, versus $3.57bn for the same month of previous year, an Increase of 4.3%.

The value of exports decreased by 20.9% as it reached $3.38bn during May 2023, versus $4.28bn for the same month of previous year, due to a decreased value of some commodities such as natural and liquefied gas by 69.7%, crude oil by 54.5%, petroleum products by 41.7%, fertilisers by 72.4%.

Meanwhile, the value of some exports increased during May 2023, versus the same month of previous year such as fresh fruits by 59.1%, ready-made clothes by 6.2%, miscellaneous edible preparations by 70.8%, and wires of Iron by 56.1%.

Imports value decreased by 9.4% as it reached $7.12bn during May 2023, versus $7.85bn for the same month of previous year, due to a decreased value of some commodities such as Petroleum products by 19.8%, raw materials of iron or steel by 29.2%, chemicals, organic & non organic by 24.3%, plastics in their primary forms by 24.8%.

Imports of some commodities increased in May 2023, versus the same month of previous year such as corn by 46.4%, wheat by 92.5%, and natural gas by 21.3%.

