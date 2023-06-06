The trade exchange between Egypt and Mauritania increased to $42.9m in 2022, compared to $38.5m in 2021, a growth of 11.3%, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

The value of Egyptian exports to Mauritania recorded $41.1m in 2022, compared to $38.3m million in 2021, an increase of 7.3%, while the value of Egyptian imports from Mauritania amounted to $1.8m, compared to $241,000, an increase of 644.4%.

Regarding the most important commodity groups that Egypt exported to Mauritania during the year 2022, fertilizers came in first place with a value of $11m, then milk and dairy products with a value of $8.9m, then salt and sulfur with a value of $7.2m, then vegetable preparations with a value of $4.3m, then carpets, floor coverings, worth $4.1m.

CAPMAS stated that the most important commodity groups that Egypt imported from Mauritania in 2022 are food prepared for animals at a value of $1.1m, fish at a value of $678,600, clothes at $3,400, furniture at $612, then machines, appliances and electrical equipment at a value of $269.

The value of Mauritanian investments in Egypt amounted to 512,000 in FY 2021/2022, compared to 10,000 during the fiscal year 2020/2021, an increase of 5020%.

The value of remittances of Egyptians working in Mauritania amounted to $985,000 during the fiscal year 2021/2022 compared to $233,000 during the fiscal year 2020/2021, an increase of 322.7%, while the value of remittances of Mauritanians working in Egypt amounted to $139,000 during the fiscal year 2021/2022 compared to $141,000 in fiscal year 2020/2021, a decrease of 1.4%.

