The Nigerian government and the State of Qatar have resolved to speed up the process of a bilateral agreement to improve labour migration between the two countries.

This was made known when the Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Qatar in Nigeria, Ahmad AL-Horr, paid an official visit to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige at his office in Abuja.

AL-Horr expressed the willingness of the Qatari government to have more Nigerian components in its labour force.

He told the Minister that Qatar needs collaboration with his ministry because the number of Nigerian workers in the country is limited.

He assured that his country cares about workers protection for engineers, doctors and indeed all other professions.

AL-Horr said, “We are processing the bilateral agreement between the government of Nigeria and the government of Qatar on the Regulation of Employment of Nigerian migrant workers in the State of Qatar.

“We need a relationship with the Labour Ministry because the number of Nigerian workers in Qatar is limited. We want more Nigerian workers in our country.”

He informed the Minister that Qatar is ready to host the FIFA World Cup, the biggest football tournament in the world, starting from November 20 and ending on December 18, which is their national day.

He added that Qatar looks forward to welcoming Ngige at the World Cup.

Responding, the Minister said his ministry was looking forward towards formalising the bilateral agreement between Nigeria and Qatar on labour migration.

Ngige blamed the alarming rate of unemployment in Africa on the bulge of people between the ages of 17 and 35, who constitute 60 per cent of the population.

“In Nigeria, they (youths) are in the neighbourhood of that same 60 per cent. We have an unemployment ratio of about 34 per cent. If you include underemployment, you will be talking about close to 40 per cent, which is also very alarming.

“That is why we are looking forward as a country towards formalising labour migration agreement with you. Your country has been identified as one of the destinations for people who are looking for work.

“You have even reiterated here that the Nigerian component of foreign workers in your place is limited. That is why we are very interested in this agreement. We are working assiduously towards ensuring that it is one of the agreements the President will sign during his planned state visit to Qatar. We need Nigerians to work in your place. We also appeal to you to find a way of formalising the stay of Nigerians who are living and working in your place illegally.”

He expressed hope that Nigerians would work well in Qatar as both countries are oil and gas producing countries.

He added that a lot of Nigerians trained in oil and gas would be assets to Qatar if allowed to work in the country.

