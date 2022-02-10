RIYADH: The majority of business leaders in the Middle East are optimistic towards global economic growth in 2022, a survey by PwC revealed. 

The 25th edition global CEO survey showed that 82 percent of regional business leaders expect an improved global growth during the current year.

This came as a result of a strong health response, commodity prices, rising consumer demand and strengthening fiscal positions that improved the positive short-term outlook of companies’ heads. 

Accordingly, 64 percent of the studied CEOs said they are extremely or very confident about their revenue growth prospects, which is higher than the global figure of 56 percent. 

The survey also showed that the top two markets for revenue growth are Egypt at 37 percent and Saudi Arabia at 27 percent. 

Over the next three years, 52 percent of Middle East CEOs plan double-digit investments in digital transformation. 

“Armed with new optimism, CEOs are fashioning a growth agenda that channels energies towards new business models, customer experiences and organisational efficiencies facilitated by the cloud and digital tools,” Middle East strategy and markets leader, Stephen Anderson, said. 

Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.