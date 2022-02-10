The 25th edition global CEO survey showed that 82 percent of regional business leaders expect an improved global growth during the current year.

This came as a result of a strong health response, commodity prices, rising consumer demand and strengthening fiscal positions that improved the positive short-term outlook of companies’ heads.

Accordingly, 64 percent of the studied CEOs said they are extremely or very confident about their revenue growth prospects, which is higher than the global figure of 56 percent.

The survey also showed that the top two markets for revenue growth are Egypt at 37 percent and Saudi Arabia at 27 percent.

Over the next three years, 52 percent of Middle East CEOs plan double-digit investments in digital transformation.

“Armed with new optimism, CEOs are fashioning a growth agenda that channels energies towards new business models, customer experiences and organisational efficiencies facilitated by the cloud and digital tools,” Middle East strategy and markets leader, Stephen Anderson, said.