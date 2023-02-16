Two earthquakes, each measuring a magnitude of 3 on the Richter scale, were recorded by the Jordanian Seismological Observatory (JSO) on Wednesday.

The earthquakes occurred in the Dead Sea area and south of Wadi Araba. According to JSO President Ghassan Sweidan, the first earthquake happened at 6:36am local time at a depth of 5.7 kilometres, while the second occurred at 7:20am at a depth of 12 kilometres. Both quakes were imperceptible to humans, he noted, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

