AMMAN — Tourism revenue amounted to $3.456 billion during the first six months of 2023, marking a 59.4 per cent increase compared to the same period of last year, according to data published by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) on Sunday.

The CBJ data attributed the revenue spike to the increased tourist traffic in the Kingdom during the first half of 2023. From January through June, Jordan hosted around three million guests, marking an increase of 60.2 per cent compared to the corresponding period of 2022, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The data also showed an increase in the number of overnight tourists at 2,491,700 guests within the first half of the year, a 54.4 per cent increase compared with the same period last year.

There were 534,100 single-day tourists in the same period, up by 94 per cent from last year.

Jordanians’ expenditure on outbound tourism rose by 46.5 per cent during the first half of 2023 compared with the same period of 2022, reaching $905.5 million, the data showed.

The figures also revealed that tourism revenue in June alone reached around $630 million, representing a 28.8 per cent increase compared with last June.

According to the data, Jordanians’ expenditure on outbound tourism reached $209.2 million this June, up 41 per cent from June 2022.

