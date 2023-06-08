AMMAN — Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Makram Al Queisi on Wednesday met with Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al Khatib to explore avenues for enhancing cooperation in the tourism sector, as well as encouraging cross-border tourism. During a meeting, on the sidelines of the 49th session of the Regional Commission for the Middle East of the World Tourism Organisation at the Dead Sea, both parties discussed tourism-related topics with a focus on strengthening memoranda of understanding, exchanging expertise in training fields, launching joint tourism programmes, and engaging in collaborative marketing and promotional initiatives.

Khatib conveyed warm regards from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Saudi Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister, to His Majesty King Abdullah and HRH Crown Prince Hussein, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

