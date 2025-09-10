AMMAN — The Central Bank of Jordan's (CBJ) gold reserves hit a new all-time high, reaching $8.042 billion by the end of August 2025, according to the public service TV Al Mamlaka.

Citing CBJ data, Al Mamlaka said that the bank’s gold holdings amounted to approximately 2.332 million ounces as of the end of August.

The Central Bank's foreign currency reserves rose to $22.758 billion during the same period, a level sufficient to cover the Kingdom’s imports of goods and services for 8.7 months, it said.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

