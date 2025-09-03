AMMAN — Electricity generated from natural gas in Jordan dropped to 58 per cent in 2024, compared with 61 per cent in 2023, while renewable energy’s share rose slightly to 26.9 per cent from 26.28 per cent. Oil shale also increased to 15 per cent, up from 12.6 per cent, according to Ministry of Energy data.

The ministry’s annual report showed that total electricity generation from all fuel sources reached around 25,080.56 gigawatt-hours (GWh). Sources included northern gas, Egyptian gas, liquefied natural gas, Risha gas, oil shale from the Attarat project, renewable energy, and the Egyptian electricity interconnection.

Power plants consumed nearly 119.5 million cubic feet of natural gas from domestic and imported sources, with an average daily consumption of 327 million cubic feet.

The report highlighted that the total installed capacity of renewable energy projects stood at 2,812.5 megawatts (MW). This comprised 1,478 MW from utility-scale projects (621 MW wind, 874 MW solar, and 10 MW from biogas and hydropower), 1,320.8 MW from customer-owned renewable systems, and 13.7 MW from biogas and hydropower at the Khirbet Samra treatment plant.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

