AMMAN- The remittances of Jordanians working in Qatar in the first quarter of 2022 totalled some $117 million, showing an increase of 17 per cent, compared with the same period of 2021, money exchangers said on Wednesday.

The Jordanian community in Qatar is around 70,000 people, compared with 60,000 in the previous three years, thanks to a Doha initiative designed to provide 10,000 jobs for Jordanians in Qatar, which was launched in 2018 and another initiative launched in 2020, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Rashed Al Khlaifi, the owner of a Qatari money exchange company, said that the higher level of remittances is relative to the growing Jordanian community in Qatar, according to Petra.

Salem Khalaf, an official at a Qatari money exchange company, said that the Jordanian community in Qatar is among the most active in remittances, noting that the majority of Jordanians are keen to transfer money every month.

According to the Central Bank of Qatar’s data, remittances from workers of all nationalities in Qatar over the past year amounted to $11 billion.

