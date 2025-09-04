AMMAN — Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah on Wednesday called for Jordan and Saudi Arabia to serve as a model for industrial integration and enhanced Arab trade cooperation, urging both nations to move beyond traditional competition toward strategic economic partnerships.

Speaking at the Jordanian-Saudi Business Forum, which opened on Wednesday in Amman, Qudah said, “The time had come for the private sectors in both countries to shift focus from rivalry to collaboration.”

The forum, organised by the Jordan Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the Federation of Saudi Chambers, was attended by senior officials from both countries as well as business leaders and private sector representatives, the Jordan news agency, Petra, reported.

Qudah emphasised that stronger economic ties between Amman and Riyadh would support national development goals, create job opportunities, and further strengthen the longstanding political and social ties between the two nations.

“Jordanian-Saudi relations are deeply rooted in history and can serve as a regional model for Arab economic cooperation,” Qudah said, noting the commitment of both countries’ leadership to deepening bilateral ties.

Qudah urged a shift from narrow competition in exports and market share to practical, mutually beneficial partnerships. He noted that Jordan’s trade volume with Saudi Arabia is comparable to that with the United States, yet Jordanian exports to the US currently surpass those to Saudi Arabia, a gap he said can be addressed through joint efforts, according to Petra.

“Stronger collaboration with the Saudi private sector could unlock industrial growth and access to new markets.”

He also highlighted reconstruction opportunities in Syria, emphasising the need for direct Jordanian-Saudi cooperation to capitalise on regional economic prospects.

Qudah identified key sectors for cooperation, including industry, tourism, energy, healthcare, education, logistics, and petrochemical-related industries. He underscored Jordan’s strategic location as an “asset for regional engagement and a platform for Arab industrial integration.”

Investment Minister Tareq Abu Ghazaleh reiterated the importance of deepening bilateral economic ties, noting that both countries' economic strategies are aligned.

He said Saudi Arabia’s diversification drive complements Jordan’s efforts to attract investment and generate employment.

Abu Ghazaleh pointed to promising investment avenues in renewable energy, chemicals, food industries, IT, cybersecurity, pharmaceuticals, and e-commerce, adding that opportunities also exist in smaller-scale ventures and green economy sectors.

He emphasized the role of joint sectorial committees in addressing challenges faced by investors and facilitating smoother business operations.

Jordan Chamber of Commerce Chairman Khalil Haj Tawfiq described the forum as a key milestone in strengthening economic ties and expanding strategic partnerships. Federation of Saudi Chambers Chairman Hassan bin Mujab Al Huwaizi said the event encourages investment collaboration in major projects and reconstruction efforts in Syria and Palestine.

Trade between the two countries continues to grow. Jordanian exports to Saudi Arabia reached JD612 million in the first half of 2025, up from JD513 million during the same period last year. Imports from Saudi Arabia also rose to JD1.4 billion, compared to JD1.3 billion in the first half of 2024.

