AMMAN — The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship on Monday announced the launch of electronic passports, urging citizens to apply through the Sanad app or at Civil Status and Passport Department offices, according to a ministry statement.

Civil Status and Passport Department Director General Ghaith Tayyib told Al Mamlaka TV that holders of traditional passports are not required to switch to the electronic version, adding that current passports will remain valid until their expiry, according to a Ministry statement.

Tayyib described the e-passport as a new generation and a major step forward in the history of Jordan’s passports, noting that it follows the same procedures and fees as regular passports, with no additional charges.

“The new passport features a smart electronic chip containing the holder’s personal and biometric data, readable at airports and international crossings in accordance with International Civil Aviation Organisation standards. It also incorporates advanced security features. Its personal data page is made of durable polycarbonate, supports precise laser printing, and includes invisible security elements to prevent forgery and tampering,” he said.

He added that citizens can apply for the e-passport through the Sanad app or the Civil Status and Passport Department’s e-services portal, with a delivery service available within 72 hours of applying.

Tayyib noted that the passport has undergone extensive testing to ensure durability against wear and environmental conditions, and is readable at all airports and international border crossings.

He also highlighted the Civil Status and Passport Department’s ongoing digital expansion, currently offering 25 e-services that have helped reduce in-person visits nationwide. Roughly 8.852 million Jordanians currently hold a national ID, he added.

