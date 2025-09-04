AMMAN — HRH Prince El Hassan bin Talal, President of the Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST), on Wednesday inaugurated the Safawi Educational Centre for Soilless Agriculture and Innovation in Jawa, in the Northeastern Badia.

The Prince toured the centre’s facilities at the Safawi station, which include hydroponic and suspended farming spaces, seed storage rooms, scientific research units, desert plant cultivation areas, climate data monitoring systems, and exhibitions of eco-friendly handicrafts, according to an HCST statement.

During the visit, Prince El Hassan highlighted the importance of networking in agricultural and scientific research, urging broader coordination and collaboration in agricultural projects to support national development efforts. He also called for continued consultative meetings among specialists and experts, stressing that “these meetings enhance the exchange of ideas, knowledge, and expertise to find cooperative scientific solutions for environmental issues.”

The Prince emphasised turning expert proposals into practical projects that support communities vulnerable to climate change, while prioritising agriculture in economic and investment planning to ensure sustainability. He also reiterated the need for a knowledge-based information database linking historical and current practices, human activity, and environmental balance, stressing the importance of accurate information and its effective use.

Prince El Hassan also called for enhanced cooperation across sectors within the water-food-energy nexus and ecosystems, the empowerment of women in agriculture, and the support of youth initiatives while preserving and passing on agricultural knowledge and historical heritage. “It is essential to understand and analyse the historical agricultural cultural heritage in addressing past climate challenges, with a view to strengthening climate resilience in the future,” he said.

Director of the National Centre for Research and Development (NCRD) Mohammad Widyan said that the centre implements comprehensive awareness and development projects in hydroponic and suspended agriculture, rainwater harvesting, and the cultivation and propagation of native desert plants, noting its support for various local community groups.

The inauguration was attended by agricultural specialists, academics, archaeologists, as well as current and former military and government officials.

