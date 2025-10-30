AMMAN — Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan on Wednesday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to implementing His Majesty King Abdullah’s directives as outlined in the Speech from the Throne, stressing that cooperation with both chambers of Parliament will be key to achieving the goals of comprehensive modernisation.

Speaking during the Cabinet’s 12th monthly meeting held in Amman, Hassan said the government will “redouble its efforts,” as directed by His Majesty, to focus on national priorities, strengthen economic resilience, and create more opportunities for youth. “This is our top priority, and our efforts are entirely dedicated to achieving it,” he said.

The prime minister underscored that the interests of the nation and citizens come first, noting that implementing the three-track modernisation project : political, economic, and administrative ,remains the government’s main objective and responsibility.

He announced that with Wednesday’s session, the government concluded the first round of its Cabinet meetings across the Kingdom, which have now been held in all governorates, adding that the initiative will continue next year on an institutional basis to sustain local development planning and follow up on progress in governorate projects.

Hassan said the government aims, in coordination with Parliament, to pass the 2025 budget law before the end of this year to avoid delays in implementing capital projects early next year.

On the economy, the prime minister stressed that the national economy remains the government’s foremost concern, describing it as “the line of defence for our national resilience”. Despite regional turmoil, Hassan said economic indicators show steady improvement, citing higher GDP growth, a 14 per cent increase in foreign investment, a 9 per cent rise in exports, and an 8.6 per cent growth in tourism revenues. The Amman Stock Exchange also surpassed the 3,000-point mark for the first time since 2008.

The premier said public debt has fallen from 93 per cent of GDP at the start of the year to 91 per cent, with a target to reduce it to 90 per cent by this year’s end and 80 per cent by 2028.

Hassan outlined several development projects in Amman, including the Citadel Cable Car Project, designed to revitalise downtown Amman and enhance tourism. The project, managed by the Amman Vision Company with support from the Tourism Ministry, will connect the Citadel to Jabal Luweibdeh and the Roman Theatre, and is expected to be operational within 15 months.

He also highlighted upcoming transport projects, including expansion of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) network to Madaba and Salt, studies for a new bridge linking north and south Amman, and plans for a light rail project between Amman and Zarqa by 2030.

The prime minister announced the reopening of Amman Civil Airport in Marka next month and noted progress on water and infrastructure projects worth JD300 million, along with new schools and hospital expansions in Amman.

In relation to education, Hassan said 38 new public schools will be built in Amman over the next three years, including eight established through public–private partnerships under corporate social responsibility schemes. He noted that 16 schools are already under construction and scheduled for completion next year.

On the health sector, Hassan announced plans to expand and upgrade Al Bashir Hospital, one of the Kingdom’s largest medical institutions, at a cost of JD45 million. The project includes a new outpatient complex to be built on the former Customs Department land in Qweismeh between 2025 and 2028, with the wider area designated for medical and public services to support the growing population in south Amman.

He also said construction is under way on a sports complex in Marj Al Hammam on a 60-dunum site, to include sports facilities, fields and green areas for residents. Development work continues as well on King Abdullah II Gardens in the Muqablain region.

Regarding long-delayed plans for a new central slaughterhouse, Hassan confirmed that the project will be implemented in Madounah at a cost of JD50 million, through a partnership between the Greater Amman Municipality and the private sector, with completion expected in 2028.

The prime minister underlined the importance of forward-looking urban planning, noting that new residential areas will be developed east and south of the capital on state-owned land in cooperation with the Housing and Urban Development Corporation and private investors. These areas aim to accommodate expected population growth in Amman and Zarqa, whose combined population could exceed 11 million by 2050.

Hassan said the government will gradually provide services and infrastructure to these new areas while developing hundreds of thousands of dunums owned by the state and the Jordan Company for Development of Cities and Infrastructure, which will act as a national investment vehicle for strategic projects such as the international stadium, exhibition centre and redevelopment of the old Customs site.

On legislative priorities, he said the government will submit the General Budget Law to Parliament before the end of next month, hoping for its approval before year-end to allow early implementation of capital projects.

Other priorities include amendments to the Buildings and Lands Tax Law to raise the exemption on vacant properties from 50 to 75 per cent, and a new Social Security Law to enhance the corporation’s independence, the premier noted.

Reiterating Jordan’s stance on Gaza, Hassan said the Kingdom continues to work to end the “brutal and unjust war”, ensure humanitarian aid delivery and prevent displacement. He stressed that Jordan’s diplomatic efforts will persist to maintain international attention on the Palestinian cause and transform global support into recognition of the State of Palestine.

