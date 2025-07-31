AMMAN — The Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) and the Arab Potash Company (APC) on Wednesday signed an agreement to establish an integrated industrial complex for the production of phosphoric acid, purified phosphoric acid, and specialised fertilisers.

The new complex will be built in the Aqaba Special Economic Zone and Al Shediyeh, according to a joint statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The agreement was signed by JPMC Chairman Mohammed Thneibat and APC Chairman Shihadeh Abu Hdeib, along with the companies’ CEOs, Abdul wahab Rawwad and Maen Nsour.

The project reflects a strategic collaboration between Jordan’s mega mining companies and aligns with the Kingdom’s Economic Modernisation Vision, particularly in the chemical, and fertiliser sectors, the statement said.

According to the statement, the complex will focus on value-added manufacturing, with an emphasis on purified phosphoric acid, a key component in speciality phosphate and potash fertilisers, as well as products used in the food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries.

“This initiative represents a strategic transformation that will enhance Jordan’s position as a global producer and exporter of high-value, specialised fertilisers,” the statement said, adding that it exemplifies advanced industrial integration between the two companies.

The shift from exporting raw materials to downstream processing and advanced manufacturing is expected to increase local added value, strengthen Jordan’s industrial base, and boost its presence in regional and global fertiliser markets.

In line with global trends in agriculture and food security, the complex will help diversify Jordan’s industrial exports and improve its competitiveness in international supply chains, according to the statement.

Beyond its economic benefits, the project is also expected to create direct and indirect job opportunities. Training and professional development programmes will be offered for Jordanian engineers and technicians as part of the initiative.

