AMMAN — Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh met on Saturday with Japanese Minister of Digital Transformation Taro Kono.

During a Tokyo-held meeting, which was also attended by Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmed Hanandeh, the discussions focused on the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed last year to strengthen collaboration on digital transformation initiatives.

The meeting explored strategies to facilitate market access for companies from both countries and maximise the use of human resources and expertise, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The two sides agreed to set up working teams to develop an action plan to implement the provisions of the MoU.

Khasawneh underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation in information technology and digital economy, as well as streamlining processes towards implementing the MoU.

The Japanese minister expressed his appreciation for the partnership with Jordan and stressed the need to expand it. He also reiterated his commitment to continuous communication to ensure the implementation of the agreed upon initiatives.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

