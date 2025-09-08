AMMAN — Jordan imported nearly 3.6 million barrels of crude oil from Iraq last year, delivered via more than 14,000 tankers, according to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources 2024 annual report.

These imports accounted for roughly 7 per cent of the domestic market needs, reflecting Jordan’s ongoing efforts to secure stable energy supplies, the ministry said.

Highlighting the Kingdom’s petroleum reserves, the report revealed that average stock levels included more than 260,000 tonnes of crude oil and diesel, over 215,000 tonnes of gasoline across both 90 and 95 octane grades, and significant reserves of kerosene, liquefied petroleum gas, heavy fuel, jet fuel, and asphalt.

Jordan’s imports of Iraqi crude oil are part of a long-standing agreement that allows the Kingdom to purchase Kirkuk crude at a discounted rate.

Under the deal, the price of Iraqi oil is linked to the monthly average of Brent crude, with Jordan receiving a $16-per-barrel discount.

