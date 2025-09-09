AMMAN — The Cabinet, during a session on Monday chaired by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, approved additional measures to move ahead with the Aqaba-Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project.

Current works in the project, also known as the National Carrier, include soil testing, surveys, and financial closure procedures, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

Upon completion, the project will be Jordan’s first large-scale desalination plant, one of the largest in the world, and the country’s largest infrastructure project to date.

The project will provide a reliable water supply of 300 million cubic metres annually to much of the Kingdom, improving water distribution, alleviating pressure on existing resources, and helping to replenish over-extracted aquifers to ensure a sustainable and reliable water supply for Jordan's future.

The project aims to ease the strain on Jordan’s groundwater and surface water resources, offering sustainable solutions to the Kingdom’s growing water needs.

In January, Jordan formalised a partnership agreement with a consortium of investors, led by Meridiam and Suez, marking a key milestone in advancing the project through a public-private partnership.

