AMMAN — The government will allocate around JD139 million for wheat subsidies in 2025, as part of its continued efforts to stabilise bread prices and ease the financial burden on citizens, according to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply.

Ministry spokesperson Yanal Barmawi told the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that the Cabinet has approved the extension of its policy to provide cash support to bakeries and maintain fixed bread prices throughout next year.

The measure aims to shield consumers from the impact of rising global wheat and barley prices on bread production costs, Barmawi said.

“Supporting the strategic commodity remains a top government priority, in line with the Economic Modernisation Vision, which emphasises food security and price stability,” he said.

Barmawi also highlighted ongoing efforts to ensure sufficient reserves of wheat and barley.

“The ministry is implementing a comprehensive plan to bolster domestic stockpiles through contracts with multiple international suppliers.”

Jordan’s current wheat reserves are sufficient for 10 months of local consumption, while barley reserves cover seven months, he said, adding that tenders are regularly issued to secure additional quantities as needed.

