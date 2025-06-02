AMMAN — The Fuel Pricing Committee at the Ministry of Energy decided on Saturday to reduce the prices of diesel and unleaded 95-octane gasoline for June.

After applying the monthly pricing formula, the committee found that the price of 90-octane gasoline would remain unchanged, while the price of unleaded 95-octane gasoline will decrease by JD 0.005 per litre, and diesel would drop by JD 0.015 per litre, according to an Energy Ministry statement.

As a result, the price of unleaded 90-octane gasoline would remain at JD 0.845 per litre. The price of unleaded 95-octane gasoline would be reduced to JD 1.065 per litre, down from JD 1.070, and the price of diesel would be lowered to JD 0.650 per litre, down from JD 0.665.

The committee also decided to keep the price of kerosene unchanged at JD 0.620 per litre and maintain the price of a household gas cylinder at JD 7.

The Fuel Pricing Committee convenes monthly to review international oil market trends and make necessary adjustments to local fuel prices.

