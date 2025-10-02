AMMAN - In its session held on Wednesday and chaired by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, the Cabinet approved a number of decisions aimed, according to a Prime Ministry statement, at boosting economic activity, supporting agriculture, enhancing public services, and strengthening international cooperation.

Among the key decisions was the approval to consider the costs of treated and reclaimed water from the South Amman Wastewater Treatment Plant, owed by the coalition of cooperative societies in the Central Badia, as government support, the statement said.

The Cabinet exempted the coalition from the financial obligations in order to promote the expansion of agricultural projects and create new employment opportunities. These societies currently use the treated water for cultivating fodder crops, which has contributed to the establishment of developmental initiatives and job creation for local residents, according to the statement.

“The move is intended to enable residents to achieve long-term economic sustainability and support the continuation of these projects and to encourage the societies to continue supplying fodder for livestock breeders and contribute to efforts aimed at combating desertification,” it said.

Agricultural activity in the area has already expanded from 8,000 to 20,000 dunums, with further growth anticipated, expected to result in more projects and job opportunities in the Central Badia region.

The Cabinet also approved the settlement of 408 unresolved tax cases between taxpayers and the Income and Sales Tax Department, based on recommendations from the committee responsible for reviewing such settlements.

“The move is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to allow economic actors and investors to regularise their tax status in the event of violations, thereby easing burdens and supporting business continuity,” according to the statement.

The Cabinet agreed to tax settlements between taxpayers and the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority under the applicable legislation. “The decision aims to encourage economic activity in the Aqaba zone and support its sustainability by enabling businesses to rectify their tax status with greater flexibility.”

The Cabinet approved the draft amendment to the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Law for 2025, in preparation for submission to the Lower House.

The proposed amendments are designed to reinforce a culture and framework of integrity, enhance compliance with national integrity standards, and embed principles of prevention and risk assessment as recognised tools in international evaluation systems, the statement said.

“The amendment aligns with the government’s public sector modernisation plan, which places emphasis on fostering institutional integrity and combating corruption.”

The Cabinet also approved new public sector scholarship regulations for 2025, which aim to direct scholarship opportunities towards rare and highly specialised fields in line with government priorities.

“The goal is to enhance the public sector’s efficiency by investing in human capital and preparing employees for future challenges through academic and professional development.”

The Council of Ministers also approved a financing agreement worth €47 million from the German Government and the KfW Development Bank to implement a project for developing new water sources in the Hisban area.

“The project will treat and desalinate water from several wells in the region, helping to reduce salinity levels and improve water quality. It is expected to provide an additional 15 million cubic metres of water annually, enhancing water supply for local communities.”

The Cabinet also endorsed an agreement with the European Union to fund the second phase of the "Education for All" programme with €25 million. The programme aims to improve access to quality education, especially for children in remote and underserved areas, ensuring inclusivity and educational equity.

The Cabinet also approved the validating reasons for the draft law to ratify the extradition agreement between Jordan and the Republic of Uzbekistan, signed during His Majesty King Abdullah’s recent visit to Uzbekistan.

The agreement seeks to enhance bilateral cooperation in combating crime, upholding the rule of law, and ensuring justice based on mutual respect for sovereignty and adherence to human rights principles.

The Cabinet approved a joint statement to establish diplomatic relations between Jordan and the Republic of Togo and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

