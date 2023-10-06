AMMAN — Jordan is one of the world's leading countries in implementing renewable energy and sustainability strategies, Secretary-General of the Arab Renewable Energy Commission (AREC) Mohammad Taani said on Wednesday.

Taani made the remarks during the Kazakhstan Energy Week, which is being held between October 3 and 8 in Astana, in the presence of the representatives of the International Renewable Energy Agency and the International Energy Agency, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He added that Jordan is among top countries in the world in renewable energy investment globally, where the percentage of renewable energy investments compared with energy demand has reached 30 per cent, which is equivalent to 6.2 gigawatts.

Jordan has implemented what is known as a "practical model" for renewable energy, with over 100,000 home systems installed for solar energy, he added.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

