AMMAN — Minister of Agriculture Saeb Khreisat met on Monday with Japan’s Ambassador to the Kingdom Asari Hideki to discuss cooperation between Jordan and Japan in the agricultural sector, particularly in light of challenges posed by limited water resources and shifting climatic conditions.

Khreisat emphasised the longstanding ties and solid friendship between the two countries, commending Japan’s leading role in agricultural technology and innovation, according to a ministry statement.

He also highlighted the Kingdom’s interest in leveraging Japanese expertise in smart agriculture and adopting modern irrigation methods to optimise water use and deliver practical, sustainable solutions for the agricultural sector

Hideki expressed his pride in the strong ties between Jordan and Japan and reaffirmed his country’s commitment to continued cooperation in agricultural development and knowledge exchange, aimed at supporting food security and sustainable development.

