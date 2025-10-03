AMMAN — The Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) announced on Thursday that it achieved a new milestone in September, handling the highest monthly volume of containers in its history, with a total of 94,541 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

The figure exceeds the previous record of 92,348 TEUs set in May 2025, underscoring the terminal’s readiness to accommodate growth and reflecting increasing confidence from clients and partners in Jordan and the region, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Speaking at a press conference, ACT Chief Operations Officer Adnan Yaqoubi said that the achievement was the result of sustained high performance, noting that the company handled 52 vessels in September.

Container throughput rose by 30 per cent compared with the same month in 2024.

Transit cargo also reached a record of 7,521 TEUs, accounting for 16 per cent of total imports, compared with just 6 per cent in the same period of 2024.

Yaqoubi stressed that TEUs increase is a "clear" indicator of growing market confidence in the terminal’s services.

He added that truck movements hit a record of 36,145 in September, compared with 27,703 in the same month in 2024, with a daily average of 1,205 trucks. Of these, 919 were inbound.

Gate operations recorded an average truck turnaround time of 33 minutes, meeting international standards of efficiency by minimising waiting times and avoiding delays.

ACT CEO Harald Nijhof said that the record numbers reflect the terminal’s operational resilience and collaborative approach in addressing logistical challenges.

He stressed that close partnerships with regulators, the Jordan Customs Department (JCD) and other logistics stakeholders have been vital to managing growing cargo volumes while maintaining compliance and service quality.

"These achievements reflect the dedication, expertise, and professionalism of our team and our ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction and operational excellence," Nijhof said, adding that the results reinforce ACT’s position as the "preferred" gateway to Jordan and the Middle East.

The company noted that its progress is built on "close" strategic cooperation with the Ministry of Transport, the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, Aqaba Development Corporation, JCD and the Jordan Maritime Commission.

ACT said that this collaborative framework ensures "efficient" cargo handling and boosts customer confidence in the terminal’s competitiveness as a regional hub.

ACT also reiterated its commitment to continuous investment in infrastructure expansion and human resource development to meet growing demand and maintain its position as a "leading" container terminal in the region.

The company added that the strategic investments will enhance capacity, efficiency, and service delivery which will support Jordan’s role as a "key" logistics gateway.

