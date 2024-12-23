AMMAN — As part of its efforts to stimulate economic activity and achieve sustainable development, the government said it has issued 41 economic decisions during its first 100 days in office, aimed at stimulating growth, alleviating burdens on citizens and enhancing the business environment.

Briefing journalists on Saturday on the government's economic plans during the past 100 days, Minister of State for Economic Affairs and head of the Economic Team, Mohannad Shehadeh said the Cabinet, almost during each session it held over three months, has taken at least three major decisions by average all of "deep positive impact" on the national economy.

"These decisions were designed to align with the goals of the Economic Modernisation Vision, aiming to achieve economic growth, provide a better quality of life for Jordanians, and ensure the sustainability and long-term impact of these measures," he said.



Among the key measures the government has taken are 22 decisions focused on boosting economic activity and implementing major projects, a Prime Ministry statement said. These initiatives include supporting strategic sectors through the funding of major projects, such as the natural gas port and railway systems. The government also reduced export costs by up to 50 per cent, enhancing the competitiveness of Jordanian products in international markets."Plans were approved to bolster vital productive sectors, including agriculture and industry, with the aim of creating new job opportunities and stimulating sustainable growth."



On measures to improve the quality of life for citizens, the minister said that the government has taken 10 decisions targeting key social and economic challenges, including making essential services more affordable, strengthening social protection programmes, and improving wages in the public sector." The government expanded funding programmes for small projects, providing vital support for youth and women entrepreneurs. These measures are designed to directly benefit individuals and families, easing economic pressures while fostering a more inclusive economy."



"The government has also taken significant steps to enhance the business environment by issuing nine new laws aimed at encouraging investment and simplifying procedures. These reforms focus on reducing bureaucratic hurdles for obtaining licenses, offering investment incentives to both local and international businesses, and promoting transparency and governance within economic systems. By creating a more business-friendly environment, the government aims to attract investments and encourage entrepreneurial growth."



Shehadeh said the decisions reflect the government’s "determination to improve economic performance and achieve comprehensive development. The measures are expected to stimulate growth, reduce unemployment rates, and improve the overall living standards of Jordanian citizens."

"Moving forward, the government remains committed to implementing its long-term strategy, with plans to further support various sectors and achieve balanced development by the end of 2024."

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

