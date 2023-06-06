AMMAN — Representative of the automobile sector at the Jordan Free Zone Investor Commission (JFZIC), Jihad Abu Nasser, revealed that clearance rates for electric cars increased by 105.3 per cent this year, from 5,265 cars in 2022 to 10,803 cars in 2023.

In a recent press statement, Abu Nasser detailed the vehicles imported to the local market from the free zone during the first five months of this year.

Hybrid cars also witnessed a significant 119.4 per cent growth in clearance volumes, jumping from 3,002 cars in 2022 to 6,581 cars in 2023.

Abu Nasser stressed that the local market is witnessing important changes in the type of cars in demand, as the latest figures showed a decrease in clearance for gasoline-powered cars by 13 per cent, while clearance for diesel cars decreased by 27.7 per cent.

He added that there was a slight increase of 10.9 per cent in car re-exports, explaining that the new Investment Environment Law contributed to revitalising the reexport of vehicles due to the tax exemptions it grants to free zones.

Laith Abdullah, a car dealer in Amman, said that the demand for hybrid cars is high, attributing the surge to “their good prices compared to gasoline cars” and the rise in gasoline prices.

Bassam Hani, a citizen who lives in Amman and goes to work every day on Airport Road, said that he prefers to use his electric car because it is more economical than petrol.

“All I have to do is just charge it when I return from work,” he added.

