The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of inflation, edged up 4.14 per cent in the past 10 months, reaching 106.53 points against 102.29 in the same period of last year, according to official figures.

According to a monthly report issued by the Department of Statistics (DoS) on Thursday, the increase was driven by fuel and electricity, contributing with 23.57 per cent, transportation with 5.84 per cent, rent with 2.17 per cent, culture and entertainment with 9.4 per cent, and vegetables and legumes with 7.21 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In October 2022, inflation picked up by 5.23 per cent, reaching 108.31 points against 102.92 during the same month in 2021. The fuel and electricity sector constituted 34.12 per cent of the monthly increase, followed by culture and entertainment with 14.36 per cent, health with 7 per cent, transportation with 5.1 per cent, and rents with 4.48 per cent, figures showed.

