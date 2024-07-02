AMMAN — The Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Monday launched a national awareness programme to highlight the importance of women’s participation in elections and political parties.

IEC Chairman Musa Maaytah stressed that increasing women’s participation, along with youth and persons with disabilities, is a key strategic objective in the commission’s comprehensive plan, highlighting the establishment of a dedicated unit for women’s empowerment.

He noted that the programme is based on strategic partnerships with the Jordanian National Commission for Women, the UN Women office in Jordan, the Jordanian National Forum for Women, and the Jordanian Women’s Union.

Maaytah emphasised that the upcoming elections depend on contributions from all parties to facilitate women’s access, and stressed the need for women to have a deep understanding of their role under the new electoral law.

Ongoing awareness-raising campaigns are crucial to creating an environment conducive to women’s active participation and ensuring fair opportunities, he noted.

Maaytah highlighted strong royal support and protective legislation to ensure women’s representation in parties and elections, including quotas to ensure minimum representation and encourage further participation.

UN Women Jordan Country Representative Nicolas Burniat expressed confidence in the role of the IEC in enhancing women’s political and electoral participation through collaborative efforts.

He also stressed the importance of political parties and relevant bodies to conduct awareness campaigns and encourage broad participation in political and party processes.

