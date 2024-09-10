AMMAN - Polling stations opened across Jordan on Tuesday at 7:00 am for the country’s 20th parliamentary elections, with over 5.1 million registered voters eligible to cast their ballots.

According to Jordan News Agency (Petra), 697 candidates are contesting in the general electoral district, including 505 men and 192 women. In the local districts, 937 candidates are competing, with 747 men and 190 women.

Vote counting will commence immediately after the polls close, with results expected within 48 hours.