AMMAN — United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) in partnership with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, Ministry of Environment and the Royal Scientific Society (RSS) launched the EU-funded Green Forward Industry (GFI) project.

The scheme aims to help Jordan’s engineering sector adopt circular economy practices that can boost competitiveness, create green jobs, and boost the resilience of businesses, according to a UNIDO statement.

“This project is focusing on the engineering sector, which is a crucial fast-growing sector” as highlighted by Jihad Alsawair, Advisor to the Minister of Environment on Technical and International Affairs.

“Introducing the circular economy principles through resource efficiency, innovation in design, and remanufacturing will enhance Jordan’s positioning in regional and global markets,” Alsawair said.

UNIDO Representative in Jordan Sulafa Mdanat said that Jordan’s engineering sector contributes 5 per cent to GDP and 4.1 per cent to manufacturing exports.

“It is the country’s second-fastest growing industrial sector, recording a growth rate of 19.2 per cent in 2023. By adopting circular business models, the sector can improve material efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and strengthen local supply chains” she said.

Mdanat added: “Building on progress achieved under the EU-funded SwitchMed programme, the project will until 2028, demonstrate practical circular business models and strengthen the capacity of SMEs to access green finance.”

Mdanat said: “This initiative is a testament to UNIDO’s strategic engagement in the region and our support for Jordan’s green transition,” and “by applying proven approaches and targeted technical assistance, we are helping SMEs unlock export potential, improve resource use, and strengthen their role in global value chains.”

EU Ambassador to Jordan Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas said: “Embracing circular economy principles isn't just a path to sustainability but a gateway to innovation, resilience, and prosperity.

He added that through the Green Forward Industry project, the EU stands by Jordan's engineering sector, driving a green transition that reduces waste and dependencies while fostering inclusive growth.

RSS Vice President Rafat Assi said: “The event marked the start of a sectoral mapping exercise, led by RSS, to identify areas in the engineering value chain with the highest potential for circularity.”

Assi added that the findings will guide the selection of pilot projects to be launched in early 2026, showcasing innovative business models that reduce waste, water, and energy use while opening new business opportunities.

Assi added: “This project supports Jordan’s Economic Modernisation Vision, which emphasises advancing green growth and enhancing the competitiveness of the industrial sector. It will ultimately strengthen the national economy and create sustainable green jobs.”

The Green Forward Industry project is part of the Green Forward Initiative, a regional EU-funded programme operating in eight Southern Mediterranean countries.

Implemented by UNIDO at the SME level, it complements policy reforms led by Expertise France and business support initiatives coordinated by SPARK, the statement added.

