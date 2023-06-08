AMMAN — The first charter plane from Slovakia carrying 189 tourists landed at King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba on Wednesday, marking the start of a new “air bridge” to attract 3,400 tourists from Slovakia until October.

The introduction of the new air route supported by the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) signifies an increase in tourist arrivals and the revival of charter flights, said Makram Al Queisi, minister of tourism and JTB chairman, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Director General of JTB Abdulrazzaq Arabiyyat said that the newly established route is a result of collaborative efforts between the ministry, the JTB, and the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority. He said that the JTB seeks to attract regulated charter and low-cost flights from various countries directly to Queen Alia International Airport and King Hussein International Airport.

