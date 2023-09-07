AMMAN — The International Organization for Migration (IOM), in collaboration with the government of Jordan, is set to launch an initiative aimed at enhancing right-based border governance and security practices at Points of Entry (PoE) into the Kingdom.

This project, funded by the government of Canada, aims to enhance border security by combating transnational organised crime while facilitating the smooth flow of cross-border traffic and supporting a rights-based approach to border governance, according to an IOM statement.

The project will focus on the Aqaba governorate, more precisely the Al Durra PoE bordering Saudi Arabia, which plays a crucial role in the movement of commercial goods and travellers along a key regional trade route.

In close cooperation with relevant governmental entities, the project addresses infrastructure needs, such as the establishment of a new arrival/departure building, and the provision of border management related training.

“This project highlights the vital importance of continued support to Jordanian border governance,” said Othman Belbeisi, IOM Jordan, Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa.

“Our partnership with border management authorities is not only about security but also fostering global cooperation. By supporting national efforts to build effective right-based border governance, we ensure safety, enable prosperity and demonstrate the strength of collaborative action on the international stage.”

The inauguration ceremony took place in Aqaba in the presence of Tarik Ali Khan, Ambassador of Canada to Jordan, Tajma Kurt, IOM Jordan Chief of Mission and Othman Belbeisi, IOM Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa.

“This project is focused on enhancing border governance through a human rights-based approach. It is part of Canada’s ongoing cooperation with Jordan to support security and stability in the Kingdom. Canada is proud to support this initiative, which will contribute significantly to strengthening border security and facilitating trade and economic opportunities for Jordan,” said Khan.

The inauguration ceremony for this notable project will mark a crucial step forward in fortifying Jordan's border security and management apparatus, contributing to regional stability, safeguarding global supply chains and dedication to objectives outlined in the Global Compact for Migration, including supporting the safe, orderly and dignified movement of persons across borders, concluded the statement.

